Pakistan suicide bomb attack: Five Chinese nationals, local driver killed en route to Dasu
The Chinese nationals killed in the Pakistan suicide bomb attack were on their way to the Dasu Dam, the biggest hydropower project in the country, being built under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
Pakistan Suicide Bomb Attack: Five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden car into the vehicle carrying Chinese engineers and workers. This is the third such attack in the last few weeks in Pakistan.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message