Pakistan: 24 killed, several injured as suicide bomber attacks police station
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed a rise in violence with several deadly attacks. In January, at least 101 people were killed when a suicide bomber targeted a mosque in Peshawar.
At least four security personnel died while 24 were injured when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden vehicle at a police station's main gate in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Some militants also opened fire and a shootout between them and security forces was still ongoing. Pakistani Taliban group has claimed responsibility for the attack.