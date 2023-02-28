Pakistan swapped 7 Finance Ministers since 2018 economic crisis
Cash-strapped Pakistan has seen seven finance ministers since 2018, but the country is getting deeper into its worst financial crisis. Even in the last 10 months since the Shehbaz Sharif government has come to power, Pakistan has already seen two finance ministers--currently-serving FM Ishaq Dar replaced Miftah Ismail in September 2022.
