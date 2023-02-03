Pakistan Telecom Authority may block Wikipedia if it doesn't remove 'blasphemous content'
- The country’s telecom regulator said that they have ‘degraded’ the platform's services on non-compliance of an earlier direction to remove ‘unlawful’ content.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on 2 February said that it will block Wikipedia if the platform fails to take down content deemed to be sacrilegious within 48 hours, reported Bloomberg.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×