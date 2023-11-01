Pakistan to begin deporting 1.7 million Afghans. Here's why
As the seconds counted down to the deadline, as many as 1.7 million Afghans, including children and women, collected all their belongings, loaded them on trucks and made the journey back home
Pakistan has given a deadline to the immigrants, who have been residing in the country illegally, to leave voluntarily by November 1 or it will start arresting and deporting them. The deportation not only places migrants at risk of persecution in their home countries but also raises concerns about an impending humanitarian crisis, leaving the immigrants in a difficult position, especially the Afghans who fled the violent Taliban takeover in August 2021.