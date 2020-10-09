Pakistan blocks TikTok for failing to filter out 'immoral' content

Pakistan on Friday decided to block social media App TikTok for failing to filter out "immoral" content.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority blocked the Chinese app TikTok "in view of a number of complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content on the video-sharing platform".

Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority blocks Chinese app TikTok "in view of a number of complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content on the video-sharing platform" https://t.co/3GWaqAbetK pic.twitter.com/DTzfOMd727 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

"TikTok has been informed that the authority is open for engagement and will review its decision subject to a satisfactory mechanism by TikTok to moderate unlawful content," said PTA.

The company failed to fully comply with instructions for development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content, reported Pakistan's Geo News on Friday.

In July, Pakistan's telecommunications regulator issued a "final warning" to the short-form video app over explicit content posted on the platform.

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, has been caught in a firestorm globally due to security and privacy concerns. It has already been blocked in India and it faces scrutiny in countries from Australia to the United States.

TikTok was not immediately reachable for comment on the matter.

The decision was taken after Prime Minister Imran Khan took a keen interest in the issue, an official in Pakistan told Reuters, adding that Khan has directed the telecom authorities to make all efforts to block vulgar content in the conservative Islamic republic.

