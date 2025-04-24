Amid Pahalgam row, Pakistan to carry out missile test off its Karachi coast; Indian agencies keep close eye: Report

Amid Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on Tuesday and India responding with stern actions, including suspension of Indus water treaty and shutting Attari check post, Pakistan will carry out missile test off its Karachi coast on April 24-25, which the Indian agencies are keeping a close eye on.

News agency ANI cited its defence sources stating Pakistan has issued a notification to launch a surface-to-surface missile test off its Karachi coast along its coastline within its Exclusive Economic Zone on April 24-25, which the Indian agencies concerned are keeping a close eye on all the developments.

(Livemint.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the report)

Pahalgam terror attack: India's five stern actions against Pakistan Foreign secretary Vikram Misri stated 5 punitive actions taken by India yesterday on April 23, Wednesday:

The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. 2. The Integrated Check Post Attari will be shut down with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with official and valid endorsements may return through that route prior to May 1, 2025.

3. Pakistani nationals will not be allowed to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India, the statement said yesterday.

4. The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be pulling out its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be pulled out from both High Commissions.

5. The overall strength of the high commissions will be reduced to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be in effect by May 1, 2025.

India has also summoned Pakistan's top diplomat Saad Ahmad Warraich in Delhi, and handed over the formal persona non grata note for its military diplomats, ANI reported, citing sources.

Pakistan to decide its response to India's move after Pahalgam attack Pakistan is conducting a high powered security huddle to prepare an appropriate response to India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the National Security Committee meeting to converse in detail India's “irresponsible actions” after what Pakistan called Pahalgam false flag operation.