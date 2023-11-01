Pakistan to deport illegal immigrants from November 2, rights groups warn of ‘humanitarian crisis’
Pakistan has clarified that no refugee but only illegal immigrants will be deported from Pakistan from Thursday, November 2
Pakistan will begin a crackdown on the “undocumented" immigrants, including thousands from neighbouring Afghanistan, from Thursday, November 2, the caretaker government said on Tuesday, prompting the rights groups to warn of a “humanitarian crisis". While announcing the plans to deport undocumented immigrants from the country, Islamabad said Afghan nationals had been behind 14 suicide attacks, smuggling and crimes in its territory.