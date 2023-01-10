Pakistan to get $100 million from USA for flood recovery and reconstruction aid

The United States has announced an additional USD 100 million for Pakistan to continue supporting its recovery efforts after the devastating floods last year, taking the total contribution to USD 200 million, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said.
USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman, as head of the United States delegation to the International Conference on Climate-Resilient Pakistan, announced today the United States is pledging an additional $100 million to continue supporting Pakistan’s recovery efforts from the devastating 2022 floods. This funding reinforces America’s commitment to the Pakistani people and addressing the climate crisis. When coupled with the $97 million in flood relief, disaster resilience, and food security assistance provided in 2022 and $4.8 million in financial support from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, this brings the total U.S. commitment to date to more than $200 million.
This new $100 million pledge includes both new and redirected funding. USAID is providing $79.3 million to prioritize urgently needed support for agriculture and food security, health, economic growth, education, protection, and governance. This funding also includes $20.7 million in State Department resources that will provide humanitarian assistance to help flood-affected Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan, and assistance that will restore damaged justice sector infrastructure including courthouses, police stations, and training facilities.
On January 9, Pakistan received more than $9 billion to help it recover from devastating floods at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, Dawn reported.
The international conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan was co-hosted by the United Nations and the Pakistani government in Geneva. During the conference, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the international community to support Pakistan in rebuilding after devastating floods last year, Dawn reported.
“We will support Pakistan in its efforts to create a more climate-resilient future for its people, including by retargeting our democracy programs to strengthen governance and promote climate resilience, particularly in the agriculture sector," according to an official statement by the top US government official.
