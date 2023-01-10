Pakistan to get $100 million from USA for flood recovery and reconstruction aid

USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman, as head of the United States delegation to the International Conference on Climate-Resilient Pakistan, announced today the United States is pledging an additional $100 million to continue supporting Pakistan’s recovery efforts from the devastating 2022 floods. This funding reinforces America’s commitment to the Pakistani people and addressing the climate crisis. When coupled with the $97 million in flood relief, disaster resilience, and food security assistance provided in 2022 and $4.8 million in financial support from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, this brings the total U.S. commitment to date to more than $200 million.