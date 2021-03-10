OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Pakistan to get 45 million 'Made In India' vaccine under GAVI alliance: Report

Pakistan to get 45 million 'Made In India' vaccine under GAVI alliance: Report

A health worker shows the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine vial, as part of the COVAX mechanism by GAVI (The Vaccine Alliance) to help fight against COVID-19. (AFP)
A health worker shows the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine vial, as part of the COVAX mechanism by GAVI (The Vaccine Alliance) to help fight against COVID-19. (AFP)
 2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2021, 08:36 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The international vaccine alliance, GAVI, will provide free 'India-made' Covishield vaccine doses to Pakistan
  • These Covid-19 vaccine doses are among those bought by GAVI, which works to increase access to immunisation in poor countries, from India

Pakistan will be getting 45 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, being manufactured in India, under the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi), for inoculating 45 million people.

The international vaccine alliance, GAVI, will provide free Covishield vaccine doses to Pakistan. These Covid-19 vaccine doses are among those bought by GAVI, which works to increase access to immunisation in poor countries, from India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Protesters run from police during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 8, 2021.

Myanmar security forces raid compound of striking rail workers

3 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Mumbai: Markers to ensure social distancing outside the departure gates of Mumbai Airport, as domestic air services from the city are set to resume from March 10 since its closure last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_09_2021_000233B)

Boarding flights from Mumbai airport? Terminal change for SpiceJet, GoAir and 3 others

2 min read . 08:22 AM IST
The hackers said they obtained access to 222 cameras in Tesla factories and warehouses.

Hackers breach 1.5 lakh security cameras, exposing Tesla, police dept, hospitals

6 min read . 07:43 AM IST
DDA housing scheme 2021: The flats are on offer at locations such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

DDA housing scheme 2021 lottery today: Timing and how to watch live streaming

2 min read . 07:27 AM IST

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was informed on Thursday (local time) that the country was relying mostly on free doses being provided by the Gavi to inoculate the citizens against the coronavirus as the Chinese-made vaccine CanSino would cost $13 or around Pakistani 2,000 per person.

According to earlier reports, Pakistan aims to tackle the Covid-19 challenge through herd immunity and donated vaccines.

As per officials, Pakistan would receive the first batch of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India by mid-March and the rest of it is expected to arrive by June.

During the PAC meeting, headed by its Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain, the officials of the Ministry of National Health Services and the National Institute of Health (NIH) said that Pakistan would get a total of 16 million free doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, which is being manufactured in India, through Gavi for inoculating 45 million people against the yearly target of 70 million.

The health ministry and the NIH officials apprised PAC that phase three of the CanSino vaccine trials was completed for the first time in Pakistan with 75% efficacy, and that a total of 18,000 people were inoculated, The Express Tribune reported.

It further reported that the health authorities said that no serious buyers from the private sector had come forward as the applications received so far were incomplete. The applicants, they said, had not even stated which vaccine and how many doses they wanted to import, and where they planned to administer them.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr Nausheen Hamid had said that the government secured vaccines for 45 million people through the Gavi Covax facility and had taken urgent measures to purchase additional vaccines for 10 million people for which the cabinet approved $150 million.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout