Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Pakistan to get 45 million 'Made In India' vaccine under GAVI alliance: Report

Pakistan to get 45 million 'Made In India' vaccine under GAVI alliance: Report

A health worker shows the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine vial, as part of the COVAX mechanism by GAVI (The Vaccine Alliance) to help fight against COVID-19.
2 min read . 08:36 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The international vaccine alliance, GAVI, will provide free 'India-made' Covishield vaccine doses to Pakistan
  • These Covid-19 vaccine doses are among those bought by GAVI, which works to increase access to immunisation in poor countries, from India

Pakistan will be getting 45 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, being manufactured in India, under the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi), for inoculating 45 million people.

Pakistan will be getting 45 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, being manufactured in India, under the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi), for inoculating 45 million people.

The international vaccine alliance, GAVI, will provide free Covishield vaccine doses to Pakistan. These Covid-19 vaccine doses are among those bought by GAVI, which works to increase access to immunisation in poor countries, from India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Myanmar security forces raid compound of striking rail workers

3 min read . 08:31 AM IST

Boarding flights from Mumbai airport? Terminal change for SpiceJet, GoAir and 3 others

2 min read . 08:22 AM IST

Hackers breach 1.5 lakh security cameras, exposing Tesla, police dept, hospitals

6 min read . 07:43 AM IST

DDA housing scheme 2021 lottery today: Timing and how to watch live streaming

2 min read . 07:27 AM IST

The international vaccine alliance, GAVI, will provide free Covishield vaccine doses to Pakistan. These Covid-19 vaccine doses are among those bought by GAVI, which works to increase access to immunisation in poor countries, from India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Myanmar security forces raid compound of striking rail workers

3 min read . 08:31 AM IST

Boarding flights from Mumbai airport? Terminal change for SpiceJet, GoAir and 3 others

2 min read . 08:22 AM IST

Hackers breach 1.5 lakh security cameras, exposing Tesla, police dept, hospitals

6 min read . 07:43 AM IST

DDA housing scheme 2021 lottery today: Timing and how to watch live streaming

2 min read . 07:27 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was informed on Thursday (local time) that the country was relying mostly on free doses being provided by the Gavi to inoculate the citizens against the coronavirus as the Chinese-made vaccine CanSino would cost $13 or around Pakistani 2,000 per person.

According to earlier reports, Pakistan aims to tackle the Covid-19 challenge through herd immunity and donated vaccines.

As per officials, Pakistan would receive the first batch of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India by mid-March and the rest of it is expected to arrive by June.

During the PAC meeting, headed by its Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain, the officials of the Ministry of National Health Services and the National Institute of Health (NIH) said that Pakistan would get a total of 16 million free doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, which is being manufactured in India, through Gavi for inoculating 45 million people against the yearly target of 70 million.

The health ministry and the NIH officials apprised PAC that phase three of the CanSino vaccine trials was completed for the first time in Pakistan with 75% efficacy, and that a total of 18,000 people were inoculated, The Express Tribune reported.

It further reported that the health authorities said that no serious buyers from the private sector had come forward as the applications received so far were incomplete. The applicants, they said, had not even stated which vaccine and how many doses they wanted to import, and where they planned to administer them.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr Nausheen Hamid had said that the government secured vaccines for 45 million people through the Gavi Covax facility and had taken urgent measures to purchase additional vaccines for 10 million people for which the cabinet approved $150 million.

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.