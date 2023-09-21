Pakistan to hold general elections at the end of January 2024. Know more

The Election Commission of Pakistan announced on Thursday that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024. Initially scheduled for October this year, the polls have been pushed back by the early exit of the Shehbaz Sharif government and a subsequent census.

The preliminary list of constituencies will be published on September 27. Local media reports indicate that the final list of constituencies will be released on November 30 after complaints and comments regarding the preliminary lists have been heard.

A caretaker government was installed in August this year after the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition stepped down just before completing its tenure. This in turn pushed the polling date back by an additional month. The previous government had also announced that the elections could take place only after a new census was completed and new constituency boundaries were drawn.

The elections will be scheduled for a 54-day period, with voting taking place in the final week of January 2024.

Elections will be held in the middle of a political crisis that has seen one of the country's most popular politicians – former PM Imran Khan – imprisoned and a major crackdown waged against his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

(With inputs from agencies)