Pakistan to hold general elections at the end of January 2024. Know more

Pakistan to hold general elections at the end of January 2024. Know more1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 03:42 PM IST
Pakistan's general elections set for last week of January 2024. The elections due to be held in November will be delayed by a couple of weeks due to fresh marking of constituencies according to a new census.
The Election Commission of Pakistan announced on Thursday that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024. Initially scheduled for October this year, the polls have been pushed back by the early exit of the Shehbaz Sharif government and a subsequent census.