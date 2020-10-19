Pakistan to lift ban on TikTok after it vows to moderate content

Pakistan has decided to lift a ban on popular social media app TikTok after the company vowed to block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading "obscenity and immorality", the country's telecom authority said in a tweet on Monday.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said TikTok gave assurance that it will moderate content in accordance with local laws.

The move comes some 10 days after Pakistan blocked TikTok for failing to filter out "immoral and indecent" content.

Chinese video sharing app TikTok has promised to put more resources in Pakistan to improve its services after the authorities here blocked it over "indecent content", a media report said on Sunday, PTI reported.

ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, regretted that its services remain suspended in Pakistan more than a week after the country's telecommunication authority banned it over its contents, the Express Tribune reported.

"TikTok’s mission is to inspire creativity and joy, and that's just what we've done in Pakistan. We've built a community whose creativity and passion has brought joy to households across Pakistan and opened vital economic opportunities to incredibly talented creators," the company said on Saturday.

It promised to reallocate resources to improve its system. "If the government of Pakistan decides to reopen access to our services in the future, we can assess our allocation of resources to this market," the company had said.

"After TikTok was blocked in Pakistan, we continued to engage with the PTA to demonstrate our commitment to comply with local laws and further enhance our content moderation capacity," ByteDance further said.

The company said it made concerted efforts over the last one year to address questions from the government of Pakistan around the content moderation process, including significantly increasing the capacity of the local language content moderation team.

ByteDance regretted that it's unfortunate that Pakistan’s vibrant online community is still unable to showcase their talent and creativity to our hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

The popular platform allows users to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.