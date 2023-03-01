Pakistan to lose US financial aid worth billions of dollars If Nikki Haley becomes president
Nikki Haley, who calls herself a proud daughter of Indian immigrants, won’t pay the ‘bad guys’ if she becomes the US president.
Right now, America pays the “bad guys", according to the US Republican Party Presidential candidate Nikki Haley who believes that a strong America should not act as the world's ATM. The US has paid hundreds of millions in aid to Pakistan, Iraq and Zimbabwe alone in 2022, Haley said. She has also stated that she plans to cut foreign aid to countries that hate the US, such as China and Pakistan if she becomes president.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×