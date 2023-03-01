Right now, America pays the “bad guys", according to the US Republican Party Presidential candidate Nikki Haley who believes that a strong America should not act as the world's ATM. The US has paid hundreds of millions in aid to Pakistan, Iraq and Zimbabwe alone in 2022, Haley said. She has also stated that she plans to cut foreign aid to countries that hate the US, such as China and Pakistan if she becomes president.

The US has given the people of Pakistan direct assistance of more than $32 billion over the previous 20 years. The US contributed $80 million to Pakistan's effort to fight the COVID-19 outbreak while establishing infrastructure and future resilience.

"A weak America pays the bad guys: Hundreds of millions to Pakistan, Iraq, and Zimbabwe last year alone. A strong America won't be the world's ATM," Haley tweeted.

A proud America does not waste its hard-earned money and only supports leaders that stand up to enemies and stand beside friends, Haley wrote in an op-ed for the New York Post. She cited examples that the US had given more than $2 billion to Iran over the past few years, even though its government is getting closer to the murderous thugs in Iran who shout "Death to America!" and launch attacks on US troops.

Haley pointed out that the Joe Biden administration restored half a billion dollars to a corrupt United Nations agency that claims to help the Palestinian people but, in fact, spreads deeply anti-Semitic propaganda against the US ally Israel.

The US has given hundreds of millions of dollars to Zimbabwe, a country with one of the most anti-American voting records in the UN. Haley also mentioned that American taxpayers still give money to Communist China for ridiculous environmental programs, even though China poses an obvious threat to Americans.

Haley added that the US Republican Party needs new leaders who can win at the ballot box, and she formally launched her 2024 campaign for the White House on February 15. Haley introduced herself as the proud daughter of Indian immigrants who is pitching a new future for the Republican party. In her op-ed, Haley claimed that American taxpayers deserve to know where their foreign aid money is going and what it is doing.

(With ANI inputs)

