Pakistan to 'seriously' consider restoring trade ties with India: Foreign Minister Dar
Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, has expressed a serious intent to reevaluate the suspended trade relations with India, which have been inactive since August 2019. This potential shift in diplomatic stance towards the neighboring nation was hinted at by Dar during a press conference in London, held after his participation in the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, as reported by Geo News.