Pakistan on Wednesday lifted a 19-month old ban on imports of Indian sugar and cotton, finance minister Hammad Azhar said, reported news agency PTI. This is a step towards reviving suspended trade between two neighbours, experts said.

Pakistan's Economic Coordination Council on Wednesday allowed the private sector to import 0.5 million tonnes of white sugar, Reuters mentioned. This move will help Pakistan to lower soaring sugar prices ahead of Ramadan.

India is the world's biggest producer of cotton and the second biggest sugar producer. Exports to its neighbour will reduce surpluses that are weighing on its local markets.

Pakistani buyers have already started making inquiries about buying Indian sugar and cotton, which is being offered at lower prices than supplies from other countries, Reuters said. India is offering sugar at a discount compared to supplies from Thailand, said a dealer with global trading firm, according to reports.

Pakistan was one of the leading buyers of Indian cotton until 2019, when Islamabad banned imports of goods from India after New Delhi revoked the special status of its portion of the Kashmir region that both countries claim.

The militaries of India and Pakistan announced on 25 February that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.

Letters were also exchanged between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan. First, Modi wrote a letter greeting Khan on Pakistan National Day, Khan responded with proposed result-oriented talks.

"We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan in particular the Jammu and Kashmir dispute," Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote in the letter dated 29 March.

Khan said that creation of an "enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue."

(With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via