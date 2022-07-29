Pakistan to sell shares of govt-owned entities to friendly countries

The Pakistan financial minister cited 'bad management' and 'poor governance' as the key reasons behind the sale of state-owned entities. He said most of the state-owned entities had professional people running them, but still, they were not performing the way they should be. he said that the laws and governance structures were restricting their performances. "Therefore, the country perhaps needed better law and governance structures to make such entities perform or better ways to expedite their privatisation," the Pakistan minister said in a report in Dawn newspaper. He also added that there had been no progress on privatisation either over the past decades.

