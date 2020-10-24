Pakistan to stay on FATF ‘grey list’

The three-day plenary session of FATF, which monitors money-laundering and terrorist financing, closed on Friday, urging Pakistan to do more to curb flows of funds to terrorist groups. This means the country will continue to be under the scanner till the next FATF meeting expected in February 2021. The decision comes despite Pakistan mounting a determined effort to lobby world leaders to exit the list, for which it needs support from 12-15 of FATF’s 39 members.