Pakistan to summon US ambassador Blome over Biden's ‘most dangerous nation' remark2 min read . 07:06 PM IST
- US President Joe Biden had commented that Pakistan is ‘one of the most dangerous nation' with holds 'nuclear weapons without any cohesion'
ISLAMABAD :US President Joe Biden's comment that Pakistan is ‘one of the most dangerous nation' with holds 'nuclear weapons without any cohesion' faced severe backlash from political leaders in the Asian country including former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Following the developments Pakistan government is set to summon US Ambassador Donald Blome to issue a demarche.
President Joe Biden made the remark at the at the Democratic congressional campaign committee reception in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Pakistan government will summon US Ambassador Donald Blome, to issue and pass on an official diplomatic protest letter to the US government after President Biden's comment.
While addressing the news conference, Bilawal said, "We will call their ambassador and issue a demarche, but I don't think this was an official function [...] it wasn't an address to the parliament or an interview," according to Dawn
"And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," the White House quoted Biden as saying.
The remarks on Pakistan were made while Biden was talking about US foreign policy with regard to China and Vladimir Putin's Russia. Biden concluded by saying he considered Pakistan to be the most dangerous country in the world.
"This is a guy (Xi Jinping) who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems. How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what's going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," said Biden, as quoted in a White House press release of his remarks at the Democratic party event.
Addressing the conference at the Bilawal House in Karachi today, the foreign minister said that Pakistan's nuclear assets "meet each and every international standard in accordance with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) as far as security and safety is concerned".
"I am surprised by the remarks of President Biden [...] I believe this is exactly the sort of misunderstanding that is created when there is a lack of engagement."
Bilawal said that Pakistan had embarked on a "journey of engagement" and just marked the 75th anniversary of bilateral engagements with the US, according to Dawn.
"If this was such a concern, I imagine it would've been raised in that meeting with me, I believe that we have just started our journey of engagement and we will have many more opportunities to engage with the US and address any concerns and misconceptions they might have to this specific question," Bilawal said as quoted by Dawn.
Although, Bilawal said that he doesn't believe it negatively impacts the relations between Pakistan and the US. but still, Biden's remarks could be seen as a setback to the Shehbaz Sharif government's bid to improve ties with the US.
