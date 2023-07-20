Pakistan to supply fresh arms consignment to Ukraine as FM Kuleba set to visit Islamabad today2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 07:17 AM IST
Pakistan has decided to supply arms to Ukraine amid the country's depleting stockpiles and ongoing war with Russia. This comes as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visits Islamabad for talks with Pakistani leaders.
Crisis-hit Pakistan has decided to supply a fresh arms consignment to Ukraine as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is all set to begin his two-day official visit to Islamabad today, July 20. This came amid Ukraine's depleting stockpiles which is affecting war with Russia, according to an Economic Times report.
