OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Pakistan to use drones to monitor motorways, highways
The meeting also discussed a five-year plan for catering to future requirements and demands of the motorway police for its modernisation
The meeting also discussed a five-year plan for catering to future requirements and demands of the motorway police for its modernisation

Pakistan to use drones to monitor motorways, highways

1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 05:39 PM IST PTI

The technology would help in not only controlling and managing the traffic volume across the motorways and highways for its smooth and safe flow but also provide for effective and timely interception of crimes

Islamabad: Pakistan will use drones to monitor motorways and highways of the country and provide a record of round the clock movement on roads, according to a media report on Sunday.

The technology would help in not only controlling and managing the traffic volume across the motorways and highways for its smooth and safe flow but also provide for effective and timely interception of crimes, The News reported.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel display arms and ammunition recovered from a bus stand in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir police recover 6-6.5 kgs of IED from bus stand

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest against the military coup

Protest outside Chinese embassy in Myanmar against Beijing's support to military rule

2 min read . 06:46 PM IST
Smoke billows during clashes between forces loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government and Huthi rebel fighters in al-Jadaan area about 50 kilometres northwest of Marib in central Yemen on February 11, 2021

Saudi coalition says destroyed drones in attack Houthis say hit airport

1 min read . 06:37 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, scratches his brow

French hospitals to move into crisis mode from Thursday amid Covid surge: Report

1 min read . 06:28 PM IST

The information gathered by the drones could be used in nabbing the criminals.

The system will be in place in a couple of weeks, the paper reported. The use of drone’s technology would be displayed towards the end of this month at few points on the motorways.

The project was discussed at the National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) headquarters on Friday during a virtual conference attended by officers of the force from across the country.

The meeting also discussed a five-year plan for catering to future requirements and demands of the motorway police for its modernisation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout