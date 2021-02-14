Subscribe
Pakistan to use drones to monitor motorways, highways
The meeting also discussed a five-year plan for catering to future requirements and demands of the motorway police for its modernisation

Pakistan to use drones to monitor motorways, highways

1 min read . 05:39 PM IST PTI

The technology would help in not only controlling and managing the traffic volume across the motorways and highways for its smooth and safe flow but also provide for effective and timely interception of crimes

Islamabad: Pakistan will use drones to monitor motorways and highways of the country and provide a record of round the clock movement on roads, according to a media report on Sunday.

Islamabad: Pakistan will use drones to monitor motorways and highways of the country and provide a record of round the clock movement on roads, according to a media report on Sunday.

The technology would help in not only controlling and managing the traffic volume across the motorways and highways for its smooth and safe flow but also provide for effective and timely interception of crimes, The News reported.

The technology would help in not only controlling and managing the traffic volume across the motorways and highways for its smooth and safe flow but also provide for effective and timely interception of crimes, The News reported.

The information gathered by the drones could be used in nabbing the criminals.

The system will be in place in a couple of weeks, the paper reported. The use of drone’s technology would be displayed towards the end of this month at few points on the motorways.

The project was discussed at the National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) headquarters on Friday during a virtual conference attended by officers of the force from across the country.

The meeting also discussed a five-year plan for catering to future requirements and demands of the motorway police for its modernisation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

