Pakistan cricket match blast: One killed, several injured in Bajaur district attack

At least one person was killed and multiple others injured in an explosion during a cricket match at Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar tehsil, Bajaur district, in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday. Officials told Dawn that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) and appeared to be a targeted attack.

Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique confirmed the casualties to Dawn, noting that the wounded — including children — were rushed to a nearby hospital. “It appears to be a targeted attack,” he said, highlighting the deliberate nature of the incident.

Chaos and Panic on the Field Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as the blast shook the ground while the cricket match was ongoing. “In a state of panic, many fled the field as the blast shook the ground,” a police spokesperson told The Express Tribune. The attack has raised serious concerns about the safety of public gatherings and sporting events in the region.

Foiled Drone Attack on Police Station Authorities reported a related incident last Saturday when terrorists attempted to target a police station in Lowi Mamund tehsil’s Laghari area using a quadcopter.

Police constable Mohammad Habib and civilian Najeeb Khan were injured, and a vehicle on the premises was damaged.

Pakistan officials confirmed to Dawn that the attackers failed to hit their primary target. Israr Khan, district police public relations officer, stated that the injured were immediately shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Khar.

No Group Claims Responsibility No organisation has claimed responsibility for either bomb blast in Pakistan. Police suggest the incidents may be linked to terrorist elements responding to recent counter-terrorism operations under Operation Sarbakaf in Bajaur district.

Security forces are continuing their investigation and have increased patrols in the area to prevent further attacks. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Bomb blast killed 11 at rally in Pakistani city of Quetta On 3 September, a bomb blast killed 11 people in the Pakistani city of Quetta on Tuesday when it went off in the parking area of a rally held to commemorate the anniversary of the death of a nationalist leader, government official Hamza Shafaat said.