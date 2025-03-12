Pakistan train hijack: BLA militants killed, all hostages freed; 27 off-duty soldiers dead | Top points

All train passengers taken hostage by Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) militants in southwestern Pakistan have been freed, an Army official said on Wednesday. All rebels, who were involved in the Pakistan train hijack, have also been killed in a Pakistani Army operation, ending the militants' over 24-hour siege.

An Army official has also confirmed that 28 soldiers, including 27-off duty soldiers who were also passengers on the train, were killed in the siege. One soldier was killed during the operation. “346 hostages were freed and over 30 terrorists were killed during the operation,” an Army official told AFP.

