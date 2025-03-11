Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Mar 11 2025 15:56:04
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 655.95 -27.17%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.85 -0.07%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.85 -0.01%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 277.95 -1.05%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.10 0.26%
Business News/ News / World/  Pakistan Train Hijack LIVE Updates: Militants fire at passenger train; hundreds kidnapped
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan Train Hijack LIVE Updates: Militants fire at passenger train; hundreds kidnapped

1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2025, 06:25 PM IST
Livemint

Pakistan Train Hijack LIVE Updates: The BLA militants hijacked a passenger train in Balochistan, killed six and took hundreds of passengers hostage. Stay tuned as we update LIVE on the Pakistan train hijack report.

Pakistan Train Hijack LIVE UpdatesPremium
Pakistan Train Hijack LIVE Updates

Pakistan Train Hijack LIVE Updates: The Jaffar Express, a passenger train in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, was attacked on Tuesday, leaving the driver severely injured. At least six passengers have died in the attack. Local media reported that over 450 passengers and staff are feared to have been taken hostage. According to the recent reports, the militants of the Baloch Liberation Army took hundreds hostage but released the women and children later. In a statement, the separatist group said they will keep holding the security personnel from the Pakistan Army hostage. More details are running as LIVE. Stay tuned for Pakistan Train Hijack LIVE Updates.

11 Mar 2025, 06:25:48 PM IST

Pakistan Train Hijack LIVE Updates: Armed men fire at Peshawar-bound train

Pakistan Train Hijack LIVE Updates: Some armed men have fired at the Peshawar-bound train, hijacking it and taking hundreds on board hostage. The Jaffar Express was stopped by armed men in Tunnel No 8, between Pehro Kunri and Gadalar by derailing it. They later stormed the train and fired indiscriminately, killing six.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue