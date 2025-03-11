Hello User
Pakistan Train Hijack LIVE Updates: Militants fire at passenger train; hundreds kidnapped

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:25 PM IST
Livemint

Pakistan Train Hijack LIVE Updates: The BLA militants hijacked a passenger train in Balochistan, killed six and took hundreds of passengers hostage. Stay tuned as we update LIVE on the Pakistan train hijack report.

Pakistan Train Hijack LIVE Updates

Pakistan Train Hijack LIVE Updates: The Jaffar Express, a passenger train in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, was attacked on Tuesday, leaving the driver severely injured. At least six passengers have died in the attack. Local media reported that over 450 passengers and staff are feared to have been taken hostage. According to the recent reports, the militants of the Baloch Liberation Army took hundreds hostage but released the women and children later. In a statement, the separatist group said they will keep holding the security personnel from the Pakistan Army hostage. More details are running as LIVE. Stay tuned for Pakistan Train Hijack LIVE Updates.

11 Mar 2025, 06:25 PM IST Pakistan Train Hijack LIVE Updates: Armed men fire at Peshawar-bound train

Pakistan Train Hijack LIVE Updates: Some armed men have fired at the Peshawar-bound train, hijacking it and taking hundreds on board hostage. The Jaffar Express was stopped by armed men in Tunnel No 8, between Pehro Kunri and Gadalar by derailing it. They later stormed the train and fired indiscriminately, killing six.

