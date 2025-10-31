Pakistan training ISIS members? Terrorist's confession highlights Islamabad's role in fomenting regional terror

An ISIS terrorist named Saeedullah, who confessed to receiving training in Pakistan prior to infiltrating Afghanistan via the Torkham border crossing, was arrested, according to Tolo News citing Afghan security forces.

The authorities released a video, according to ANI, showing that the detainee admitted that he used a fake ID under the name "Mohammad" to enter Afghanistan. He also disclosed that he underwent ideological and combat training in Pakistan’s Quetta region.

The ISIS operative stated, “When I entered Afghanistan with a fake ID card, my name here was Mohammad. In Quetta, when I went to the mountains, significant efforts were made to mentally indoctrinate me."

This development has sparked a regional controversy over Pakistan’s alleged role in sheltering and training terrorist elements. Analysts suggest that the ongoing killing and capture of ISIS members on both sides of the Durand Line underscores Islamabad’s complicity in perpetuating insecurity in Afghanistan, Tolo News report noted.

Military expert Yousuf Amin Zazai stated, “I can say with certainty that Afghanistan is neither a source nor a hub of terrorism. These terrorists are funded from the region and operate under various names.”

Sharing a similar view, political analyst Naqibullah Noori said, “This shows that Pakistan's claims are false, and it has now been proven that the centre of terrorist training is Pakistan and its government.”

Meanwhile, on January 22, the Central Commission for Security and Clearance of Afghanistan asserted that newly recruited ISIS fighters were being taken from Karachi and Islamabad airports to training camps in Balochistan and the tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The statement added that these fighters were being trained to carry out attacks in regional countries, especially Afghanistan.

Delhi court remands 2 ISIS operatives in judicial custody In related news, the Patiala House Court on Thursday placed two ISIS operatives, both named Adnan Khan, in judicial custody following police questioning, according to ANI. They were brought before the court after spending three days in police custody. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested them in connection with an alleged terror conspiracy case.

The accused were presented before Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Vanshika Mehta. Adnan Khan from Delhi was arrested on October 17, while Adnan Khan from Bhopal was taken into custody on October 19. The court initially remanded them to police custody, which was later extended.

The Investigating Officer (IO) filed an application requesting judicial custody for both individuals, noting that an alarm clock had been recovered from Adnan Khan’s residence in Delhi and that he had reportedly taken the ISIS oath. After taking the submissions in account, the court remanded both accused to judicial custody.

