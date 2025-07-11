Pakistan: Trains halted, internet disrupted as part of Baloch separatists' largest assault in Balochistan

Pakistan: Several parts of Balochistan were crippled in Operation Baam — the largest and most coordinated assault launched by the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), a separatist armed group.

Advertisement

The BLF launched simultaneous attacks across multiple districts, crippling internet connectivity, halting train services, and blocking crucial stretches of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), newswire ANI reported.

During Operation Baam, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) significantly expanded its operational footprint, moving beyond its usual strongholds of Makuran, Awaran, and parts of Khuzdar.

Also Read | Horror in Balochistan: 9 bus passengers killed by Pakistani separatists

As per ANI, the group carried out attacks in Sohbatpur, Nasirabad, Karmo Wadh, and other eastern regions, challenging long-held claims that its influence was geographically limited.

‘Operation Baam’s 80% objectives achieved' In a press statement issued by Major Gwahram Baloch, spokesperson of BLF, “The Balochistan Liberation Front has announced that 80% of the objectives of its ongoing military campaign, Operation Baam, have been successfully achieved.”

Advertisement

It added, “So far, over 70 coordinated attacks have been carried out across Balochistan under this operation. Baloch Sarmachars (freedom fighters) have targeted state infrastructure, security forces and Pakistan's economic interests in these strategic actions.”

Earlier, Daily Sangar, a Baloch-focused online news outlet, reported that this marks a tactical shift from the group's traditional hit-and-run strategy to open, frontal assaults on military posts, police checkpoints and strategic infrastructure.

BLF's Operation Baam The Daily Sangar report also noted that Operation Baam carries more political symbolism than military ambition. It sends a strong message that the Baloch liberation movement remains highly organised and geographically widespread, challenging Pakistani authority across urban centres and remote tribal regions.

Also Read | Pak’s Balochistan plagued by violence as 3 bodies found amid rising lawlessness

According to Daily Sangar, the offensive triggered widespread disruption across Balochistan, with coordinated attacks targeting key military and infrastructure sites.

Advertisement

It said, “Checkpoints and military posts in Quetta, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat, Kharan, and Sibi came under heavy gunfire and explosive assaults. Ufone telecom towers were destroyed, while major highways – including the Quetta-Sibi Road, Kalat-Manguchar stretch, and CPEC link roads – were blocked, bringing traffic to a standstill.”

The online portal added, “In Balida, a UBL bank was set on fire after evacuation, and mineral-laden trucks and buses carrying suspected ISI/MI operatives were intercepted in Musakhel, where nine individuals were reportedly executed.”

In Dasht and Gwarkop, military drones were shot down, and mortar fire was launched into army camps. “A Coast Guard post in Gwadar and an FC checkpoint in Moondi Cross were also attacked, highlighting vulnerabilities along the coast. Additionally, Levies posts near Dasht and Kolpur were seized, with weapons and vehicles confiscated by the BLF,” said the report.

Advertisement