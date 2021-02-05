OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Pakistan: Two blasts in Quetta and Sibi rock Pakistan; 2 killed, 5 wounded
Representative image. (AFP)
Representative image. (AFP)

Pakistan: Two blasts in Quetta and Sibi rock Pakistan; 2 killed, 5 wounded

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 07:53 PM IST Agencies

  • The visuals shared on social media show that the blast took place on a busy street

A bomb went off near a government office in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Friday, killing at least two people and wounding five, according to reports.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, which took place near the office of the deputy commissioner, said Abdul Ali, a local police officer. He said rescuers transported the bodies and the wounded to a nearby hospital.

Ali refused to speculate on who could be behind the bombing. Previous such attacks have been claimed by militants and separatist groups fighting in Baluchistan province, where Quetta is the capital.

The visuals shared on social media show that the blast took place on a busy street.

The Quetta blast took place hours after a similar explosion hit Sibi district in the Balochistan region of Pakistan. According to Pak news website, Dawn, at least 24 people were injured in the Sibi blast.

Security forces cordoned off the area after the explosion while evidence was being collected, Dawn reported. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatists groups demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region's natural resources, such as gas and oil.

