Pakistan's UN Ambassador accuses 'new India' of targeted assassinations in Pakistan and beyond, citing reports of killings in US and Canada.

Pakistan's Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, stated that the “new India poses a significant threat," citing reported instances of targeted and extrajudicial assassinations both in his country and beyond. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, Pakistan's permanent representative at the world body also quoted from a report in a leading US daily to say the “new India comes into your home and kills you".

Addressing the General Assembly on May 2, Akram said, “Pakistan's foreign minister informed the Security Council, as well as the secretary general and the president of the General Assembly of India's campaign of targeted assassinations in Pakistan. This extra-territorial state terrorism is not limited to Pakistan. It has been extended to targeted killings of political opponents in Canada and attempted in the United States and probably in other countries."

Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN alleged, “The Washington Post reported that Prime Minister Modi last week told his cheering supporters, and I quote, “Today, even India's enemies know this is Modi. This is the new India. This new India comes into your home and kills you". This new India is a dangerous entity, it is a net provider of insecurity, not security."

Previously, a leading British newspaper, The Guardian, reported that the Indian government conducted targeted killings of wanted individuals within Pakistan as a component of a broader strategy aimed at eliminating terrorists residing in foreign territories.

It said, citing intelligence sources, that targeted assassinations increased significantly in 2023, claiming India's involvement in the suspected deaths of about 15 people, “most of whom were shot at close range by unknown gunmen".

Earlier, certain Western nations voiced concerns regarding what they alleged to be deliberate assassinations carried out on their territory at the direction of the Indian government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pointed fingers at alleged ‘agents’ allegedly in the employ of the Indian government of killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar, identified as a pro-Khalistan leader and designated as a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), in 2020, ANI reported.

However, India has dismissed the claim as 'absurd' and 'motivated'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nijjar was shot and killed as he came out of a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year. A purported video clip of his killing that reportedly surfaced in March, this year, showing Nijjar being shot by armed men in what was alleged to be a ‘contract killing’.

(With inputs from ANI)

