The ongoing economic crisis in Pakistan has reportedly led to a food shortage in army messes, putting one of the country's most important institutions, the Pakistan Army, at risk. Field commanders have reportedly written letters to the Quarter Master General's office, highlighting a cut in food supply to soldiers in all army messes. The military officers have discussed the food supply and logistics issues with the Chief of Logistic Staff and the Director General Military Operations, raising the issue with Army Chief General Asim Munir.

According to a report by News 18, the army is not able to feed soldiers “two times properly" amid rising inflation and cut in special funds. The top military commanders — QMG, CLS & DG MO — also raised the concerns regarding the food supply issues with Army Chief General Asim Munir, and briefed him about the security situation and ongoing military operations in the country.

The army is reportedly not in a position to afford more cuts in logistics and supplies that may halt its operations in border areas against militants, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“We have already cut the soldiers’ food fund, which was doubled and approved by General Raheel Sharif during the Operation Zarb-e-Azb in 2014," the source close to New 18 added.

In a bid to address the economic crisis in the country, Pakistan is preparing to implement several austerity measures. These include cutting the salaries of government employees, reducing the number of foreign missions, and capping grants and secret service funds of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB). These measures may have a severe impact on the functioning of the government and its ability to provide essential services to its citizens.

Meanwhile, consumer prices rose significantly in the outgoing week on the back of onions, chicken, eggs, rice, cigarettes and fuel, official data showed on Friday, driving the weekly inflation to over 40% for the first time in over five months, the Dawn reported.

Though week-on-week inflation eased slightly, it still remained high as bananas, chicken, sugar, cooking oil, gas and cigarettes became costlier, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.