Pakistan unveils new visa policy to attract international businesses1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 10:21 AM IST
Under this new policy, foreign businessmen will be granted visas based on a single document issued by their home countries or international business organisations.
In a bid to revitalise its struggling economy, Pakistan has unveiled a new visa policy designed to lure international business communities to invest in the nation. This significant decision was reached during a two-day consultation meeting convened under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a unique civil-military hybrid body initially established by the former Shehbaz Sharif government to tackle Pakistan's economic challenges.