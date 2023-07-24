Pakistan, US hold talks to enhance bilateral defence ties2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 08:41 PM IST
Pakistan and the United States have agreed to strengthen their defense ties in a meeting between top American general and Pakistan's army chief. They discussed mutual interests, regional security, and defense cooperation, expressing a desire to enhance bilateral relations.
Pakistan and United States have agreed to enhance their bilateral ties in the defence field. A meeting was held between top American general and Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir to discuss the matter.
