Pakistan and United States have agreed to enhance their bilateral ties in the defence field. A meeting was held between top American general and Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir to discuss the matter.

According to PTI, US Central Command (Centcom) chief General Michael Erik Kurilla held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Munir, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Army’s media wing Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

They discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation between Pakistan and the US.

“The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in (the) fight against terrorism and Pakistan’s continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region," the statement said.

It stated that both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The important meeting comes days after the two countries urged the interim Afghan government to prevent the use of its soil for terrorist attacks on other countries.

Last week, Pakistan's military chief threatened the Taliban in Afghanistan with an "effective response" if it does not stop harboring militants who plot cross-border attacks in Pakistan.

General Asim Munir said the army has "serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action" allegedly afforded by Kabul to the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), more commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban.

The TTP has in the past claimed responsibility for attacks in Baluchistan province, which borders Afghanistan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement on Monday following the 258th Corps Commanders' Conference (CCC) presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

“The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighbouring country and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as major reasons impacting the security of Pakistan," Geo News reported, citing the statement issued by the ISPR.

A terrorist attack in Pakistan had left nine soldiers dead. A newly formed terrorist organisation Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan had claimed to be behind the attack.

In another incident reported on 20 July, two suicide bombers attacked a sprawling compound housing a police station and government offices in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least four police officers and wounding 11 other people, police and rescue officials said.

The attack occurred in the Bara neighbourhood bordering Afghanistan, provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat said. Rescuers said part of the compound collapsed after the bombing, burying a police officer whose body was later retrieved.

(With agency inputs)