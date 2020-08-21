Home >News >World >Pakistan violates ceasefire at Mankote sector in J-K's Poonch

POONCH : Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector of the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place around 6.30 pm.

The Indian Army is retaliating.

On August 19, Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri Battal area of Sunderbani sector.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Soldiers take position near the line of control (LoC) in Poonch after cross-border shelling from Pakistan left two civilians dead and three injured in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district on Saturday. Photo: PTI

Pakistan shelling: Schools along line of control in Rajouri shut indefinitely

2 min read . 13 May 2017
The home ministry has asked all paramilitaries to withdraw their companies from the Union Territory and send them back to their respective places (Photo: PTI)

Govt to withdraw 100 companies of paramilitary forces from Jammu and Kashmir

1 min read . 19 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout