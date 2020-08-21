Subscribe
Home >News >World >Pakistan violates ceasefire at Mankote sector in J-K's Poonch
Poonch: A woman shows mortar shells fired by the Pakistani forces on a residential area along the Line of Control, at Mankote Sector in Poonch district, Sunday, Aug 9, 2020.

Pakistan violates ceasefire at Mankote sector in J-K's Poonch

1 min read . 07:35 PM IST ANI

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control in the Mankote sector of the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir

POONCH : Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector of the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place around 6.30 pm.

The Indian Army is retaliating.

On August 19, Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri Battal area of Sunderbani sector.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

