Pakistan vs Afghanistan: How global media reported conflict? Several captured, military strength and more

Pakistan declared an ‘open war’ on the Taliban government in Afghanistan on Friday, hours after it carried out airstrikes in Kabul and two other Afghan provinces in ‘retaliation’ to Afghanistan's cross-border attack.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government stated it conducted attacks on Pakistani military positions along their border in retaliation for Pakistani air strikes last week. This marks the latest escalation of violence between the neighbouring countries and raises uncertainty regarding the Qatar-mediated ceasefire.

For months, tensions have escalated between the two neighbours for months, with deadly border clashes in October killing dozens of soldiers, civilians and suspected militants. The violence followed explosions in Kabul that Afghan officials blamed on Pakistan. Islamabad, at the time, conducted strikes deep inside Afghanistan to target militant hideouts.

Amid the escalating tensions, here's how the global media has reported the conflict —

Private recognition According to a report by the New York Times (NYT) titled ‘Pakistan Strikes Afghanistan in ‘Open War’ Against Taliban Government’, Afghan officials privately recognise the presence of the Pakistani Taliban in Afghanistan, while also facing pressure from China and Russia to control militant groups in the region.

“In private, Afghan officials have acknowledged the Pakistani Taliban’s presence in Afghanistan. Aside from Pakistan, they have also faced pressure from China and Russia to rein in militant groups operating in the country,” the report read.

Who is winning the military capabilities race? A report by the BBC indicated that there is a notable gap in military strength between Pakistan, with its top-ranking nuclear forces, and the Afghan Taliban, who struggle with limited resources and various challenges.

“There's a significant disparity in military capability between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban. Pakistan's armed forces, which are nuclear-armed, have consistently been ranked in the world's top 15 in military strength. The Afghan Taliban, on the other hand, lack the same military resources and face their own challenges,” the report noted.

Several “captured alive” Afghanistan's defence ministry reported 55 Pakistani soldiers killed in border clashes, with some bodies taken into Afghanistan, a report by the Guardian said. Eight Afghan soldiers were killed and 11 were wounded, while 19 Pakistani army posts and two bases were destroyed.

“Afghanistan’s defence ministry said that 55 Pakistani soldiers had been killed in the border clashes on Thursday, with some bodies taken into Afghanistan, including several “captured alive”. It said eight Afghan soldiers were reported killed, with 11 others wounded. The ministry reported the destruction of 19 Pakistani army posts and two bases,” the report noted.