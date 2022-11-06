On November 6, Pakistan and Bangladesh will square off in Adelaide with some degree of control over their destiny because Pakistan is more likely to advance to the semifinals than Bangladesh. Although neither of them may ultimately succeed, a victory will go a long way for two teams that have struggled thus far.
In a recent tri-series in Christchurch which served as a World Cup warm-up, Pakistan defeated the Bengal tigers twice, though they both required hard work. Bangladesh, meanwhile, must still be recovering from their close match against India, which they lost by five runs only. Their takeaway from the match should be the way they fought against Rohit Sharma’s team and almost snatched the game away.
Interestingly, the case is similar for Pakistan as well. Babar Azam’s boys lost a close match against India and are now in a tough position to qualify for the semi-finals because of that. Although Pakistan recovered against the Netherlands, it was the resounding victory against South Africa that has kept them in the race up to this point.
At the Adelaide Oval, the team defending a total has won three of the last four games, with the team batting first scoring an average of 179 runs. The small square boundaries have helped batters score more runs.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Weather update
On November 6, the Adelaide weather is expected to be mostly sunny and pleasant, with the temperature during the daytime will be around 23°c-25°c. More importantly, there is only 1% possibility of rain, which means the match won’t probably be affected by it - which is the case for a few matches in the tournament.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: live-streaming details
In India, Star Sports will serve as the T20 World Cup's official broadcaster in 2022. It will broadcast live coverage of the PAK vs BAN game. Fans who have subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar will be able to watch the matches live there. The toss will happen at 9 AM while the match will start at 9:30 AM.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Probable line-ups
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
