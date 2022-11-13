So fat, there are uncanny similarities between T20 World Cup 2022 and One-Day World Cup 1992. Thirty years back, not everyone believed in the Pakistan team. However, the Imran Khan-led team defeated New Zealand in the semi-finals and entered the final. A similar thing happened this time, too. At one point, Pakistan were believed to have been out of the tournament. A couple of matches later, they are into the finals.

England defeated South Africa in the semi-finals in 1992 and got into the final. This time, England defeated India in the semis and entered the final. In 1992 World Cup was also played in Australia (and New Zealand) while the final was also played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Pakistan beat England by 22 runs that day. While Pakistan will enter the field to repeat history, it would be England’s chance to get even.

The pitch at the MCG is ideal for pace bowlers, with the right pace and bounce. The overcast conditions will also provide swing with the new ball. However, if the batters survive an early surge, they can contribute significantly to their teams' totals. Any score above 160 should be competitive enough for a thrilling final.

PAK vs ENG: Weather update

Rain is predicted to disrupt the Pakistan vs. England T20 World Cup Final at the MCG, possibly necessitating a reserve day and even a shared trophy. There is a 95% chance of 15 to 25mm of precipitation on November 13. Showers are almost certainly going to happen. The Bureau of Meteorology predicted the possibility of thunderstorms, possibly severe, with significant rainfall probable.

PAK vs ENG: Live-streaming details

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will start at 1:30 PM on November 13 while the toss will take place at 1:00 PM. Star Sports Network will telecast the first semifinal match in India and Disney+ Hotstar will live-stream it.

PAK vs ENG: Trivia

No matter how uncanny T20 World Cup 2022 is with the 1992 World Cup, past records favour England. In the T20 World Cup, Pakistan and England have previously faced off twice, once in Bridgetown in 2010 and once at The Oval in 2009. On both occasions, England beat Pakistan. In fact, in 2010, England defeated Pakistan to become the champions in T20 cricket.

PAK vs ENG: Probably line-ups

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

England

Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.