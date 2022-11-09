PAK vs NZ: Trivia

In the six T20 World Cup 2022 games played at the SCG so far, teams batting first have won five of the six contests. However, there is one aspect that might lessen the significance of the coin toss: the semi-final pitch will be the same one that hosted the Super 12s opener between Australia and New Zealand. Of the three pitches that have been used in Sydney thus far, it was the flattest and most batting-friendly. So, expect a lot of runs.