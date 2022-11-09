Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 semi-final today: Preview, weather update, trivia, live-streaming details2 min read . 07:31 AM IST
PAK vs NZ T20 semi-final today: Expect a lot of runs as the pitch is expected to be flat and batting-friendly.
The first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on November 9. The Pakistan vs New Zealand match will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney. In the super 12 round, Pakistan finished second in Group 2 while New Zealand were the Group 1 toppers.
Pakistan, who seemed an unlikely candidate to enter the semis after their defeat to India and Zimbabwe, finished in the second spot in the Group 2 points table with six points - thanks to South Africa’s shocking loss against the Netherlands. Pakistan won three and lost two of its five games. Pakistan was able to outperform Bangladesh, the Netherlands and South Africa.
New Zealand played a total of five matches in the Super 12 round. They defeated Australia, Ireland and Sri Lanka in three games. New Zealand dropped one game to England while the rain forced the cancellation of their encounter with Afghanistan. New Zealand had the highest net run rate in the points table, finishing first with seven points.
No match has been called off due in Sydney so far due to bad weather during this tournament, despite the fact that it has been raining for the past three weeks. On November 9, there is a little chance of rain in the morning, but it should stop by the time the match is set to begin. The temperature will stay relatively nice between 17 and 19 degrees during the match hours.
The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal match will start at 1:30 PM while the toss will take place at 1:00 PM. Star Sports Network will telecast the first semifinal match in India and Disney+ Hotstar will live-stream it.
In the six T20 World Cup 2022 games played at the SCG so far, teams batting first have won five of the six contests. However, there is one aspect that might lessen the significance of the coin toss: the semi-final pitch will be the same one that hosted the Super 12s opener between Australia and New Zealand. Of the three pitches that have been used in Sydney thus far, it was the flattest and most batting-friendly. So, expect a lot of runs.
Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, SH Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, S Afridi
New Zealand
Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, DJ Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, LH Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
