On November 3, Pakistan and South Africa will play in a highly anticipated match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pakistan is in desperate need of a win to keep their ambitions of making the semifinals of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 alive after losing two of their three games. It is not a must-win for South Africa as it is ranked second in the Group 2 standings. A victory over Pakistan will, however, guarantee the Proteas a spot in the semifinals.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}