Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match today: Preview, weather update, live-streaming details2 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match today: Chasing would be the best choice for winning the toss.
On November 3, Pakistan and South Africa will play in a highly anticipated match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pakistan is in desperate need of a win to keep their ambitions of making the semifinals of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 alive after losing two of their three games. It is not a must-win for South Africa as it is ranked second in the Group 2 standings. A victory over Pakistan will, however, guarantee the Proteas a spot in the semifinals.
Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman has been forced to withdraw from the current T20 World Cup after worsening a pre-existing knee injury during the match against the Netherlands. For the remaining matches of the competition, Mohammed Haris will take Zaman's spot.
Batters frequently have a good chance of making some quick runs because of the Sydney Cricket Ground's surface. Early in the innings, the pitch may not provide much help for the pacers, but the spinners may feel confident about their chances over the middle overs. On this surface, chasing would be the best choice for winning the toss.
On November 3, Sydney is predicted to have an average temperature of 18°C, 39% humidity, and a wind speed of 21 km/h. No rain is expected to occur throughout the game.
In India, Star Sports will serve as the T20 World Cup's official broadcaster in 2022. It will broadcast live coverage of the PAK vs SA game. Fans who have subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar will be able to watch the matches live there. The toss will happen at 1 PM while the match will start at 1:30 PM.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
