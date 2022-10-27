Zimbabwe and South Africa split the points in their opening match while Pakistan lost their first match to archrival India. There have been 17 T20 Internationals between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, with the Asian giant winning 16 and the African nation just one. Pakistan appears to be the favourite going into the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match today.

On October 27, the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match of the T20 World Cup 2022 will take place at the Perth stadium. On the same day, Bangladesh will face South Africa in Sydney, and thereafter India will play the Netherlands at the same location.

Rain has so far caused a handful of World Cup games to be called off this time. The first match between Zimbabwe and South Africa concluded in a tie, with the two teams splitting the points. The location of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe is Perth. It has been raining for the past few days. While it is predicted to be a gloomy day, Pakistan would like not to miss a point this time after watching two points against India in that tumultuous final over at the MCG slip away.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: live-streaming details

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe game starts at 4.30 PM (India time) while the toss will take place at 4 PM. The live coverage of the match will be available on Hotstar and Star Sports Network. With a temperature of roughly around 15 degrees, the match will be played in chilly and icy conditions. Perth boasts one of the quickest pitches in the world and provides the pacers with reliable support. For the Zimbabweans, Pakistan with its speed battery can be a challenging opponent.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Probable line-ups

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga