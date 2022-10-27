Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match today: Weather update, live-streaming details2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 09:48 AM IST
Pakistan appears to be the favourite going into the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match today.
Zimbabwe and South Africa split the points in their opening match while Pakistan lost their first match to archrival India. There have been 17 T20 Internationals between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, with the Asian giant winning 16 and the African nation just one. Pakistan appears to be the favourite going into the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match today.