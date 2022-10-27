Rain has so far caused a handful of World Cup games to be called off this time. The first match between Zimbabwe and South Africa concluded in a tie, with the two teams splitting the points. The location of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe is Perth. It has been raining for the past few days. While it is predicted to be a gloomy day, Pakistan would like not to miss a point this time after watching two points against India in that tumultuous final over at the MCG slip away.