Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesperson urges Indian leaders to stop using Pakistan for political gain during elections and rejects their claims over Jammu and Kashmir.

“Indian politicians to cease their reckless practice of dragging Pakistan into India’s populist public discourse for electoral motives," she said.

"We are witnessing an alarming surge in provocative statements from Indian leaders asserting unwarranted claims on Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan rejects these claims. Fuelled by hyper-nationalism, this inflammatory rhetoric poses a grave threat to regional peace and susceptibility," she said.

Zahra claimed that Indian claims were contrary to historical and legal facts.

“Historical and legal facts as well as ground realities refute India’s baseless claims over Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

India has previously rejected such statements by Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

India's Ministry of External Affairs has repeatedly asserted that "The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh are and always will be integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has locus standi to comment on the same".

