OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Pakistan working on single-dose Covid-19 vaccine with China’s help: Official

Islamabad: A senior Pakistani official has said that the country was working to develop its own single-dose coronavirus vaccine with China’s support, a media report said on Wednesday.

Executive Director of National Institute of Health (NIH), Major General Aamer Ikram, said this during a briefing to the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on National Health Services on Tuesday, The Express Tribune reported.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

“We are going to make a single-dose vaccine for COVID-19. We conducted the clinical trial of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine CanSinoBio in Pakistan," he said.

Later talking to the media, Ikram said Pakistan was among the first countries to take part in the clinical trial of CanSinoBio vaccine.

He said Pakistan had requested China to transfer the technology for the vaccine and the raw material for the vaccine is going to arrive this month.

“We hope that we will be able to take some measures for preparation of the vaccine by the end of April.

“Our team is ready to undertake this task while a Chinese team has also arrived in Pakistan. The Chinese team will oversee our team at the NIH," he said.

Briefing the parliamentary panel, Ikram said the NIH plant, which was closed a few years back, has been made functional again and once the plant is ready, the process for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine will begin.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Vials of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccinePremium Premium

Denmark stops usage of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine altogether, in European first

2 min read . 10:26 PM IST
Nashik: Maharashtra food and civil supply minister Chhagan Bhujbal inaugurated new covid centre at Thakkar dome in Nashik, Saturday, April 10,2021. (PTI Photo)Premium Premium

Maharashtra: Nashik records highest one-day rise of 6,829 Covid-19 cases

1 min read . 10:28 PM IST
The biggest learning from 2020, restaurateurs say, is to de-risk from a single vertical play.Premium Premium

Restaurants are now down to the waterline

9 min read . 10:14 PM IST
Mumbai, India - April 14, 2021: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh leaving the DRDO guesthouse after being questioned by the CBIPremium Premium

CBI quizzes ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for 8 hours

1 min read . 10:07 PM IST

“The NIH is going to make its own single-dose vaccine in the near future," the official said.

The NA committee lauded the NIH’s efforts and declared it good news for the nation.

Pakistan has so far administered vaccines to 1.3 million people but still needs to go a long way before its 220 million people will be inoculated.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout