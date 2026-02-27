Pakistan-Afghanistan clash: ‘Open war’, ‘terrible mistake’ — how Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif, other ministers reacted

Amid the ongoing border conflict with Afghanistan, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday his country's armed forces can "crush" aggressors.

"Our forces have the full capability to crush any aggressive ambitions," Sharif said, according to the Pakistani government's X page.

Advertisement

"The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan armed forces," he was quoted by AFP as saying.

According to Express Tribune, Sharif affirmed that the nation and its armed forces remain fully prepared to safeguard the country’s security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

“The Pakistan Armed Forces are committed to ensuring that the peace and security of the country are never compromised,” Sharif said as per an official statement from the PM's Office, the report claimed. “Our forces possess the full capability to thwart any aggressive designs,” it added.

'No compromise will be made' Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly said, “No compromise will be made on the defence of the homeland, and any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response."

Advertisement

“The armed forces are equipped with professional expertise, advanced training, and effective defence strategies, and are fully capable of countering any internal or external threat,” the statement noted, as per the Express Tribune.

‘Open War’ Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declared “open war” with Afghanistan after both sides carried out cross-border strikes overnight that killed dozens.

Pakistan’s military targeted “defence locations” in the Afghan capital Kabul as well as in the border provinces of Kandahar and Paktia, killing more than 130 Afghan Taliban “operatives”, according to Islamabad’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

“Now it’s an open war between us,” Asif said in an X post. “Now there will be chaos and reckoning.”

'Those who mistake our peace for weakness...' Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari also affirmed his country's commitment to national security, stating that the country “will not compromise on peace and territorial integrity.”

Advertisement

He emphasised that the armed forces’ response to any aggression is “comprehensive and decisive," the Express Tribune reported.

“Those who mistake our peace for weakness will face a strong response — and no one will be beyond reach,” the president added.

‘Terrible mistake’ Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the Afghan Taliban for targeting civilians.

Advertisement

A statement posted by the interior ministry on X quoted him as saying that Pakistan’s armed forces had responded befittingly to the open aggression by the Afghan Taliban.

“The cowardly enemy struck in the darkness of night. The Afghan Taliban made a despicable attempt to target innocent civilians,” he said.

“The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces. The Afghan Taliban made a terrible mistake by attacking. They will have to face serious consequences. We will not allow our security to be compromised,” he was quoted by Dawn as saying.

'Cowardly' Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb condemned Afghanistan’s “unprovoked attack” on Pakistan, Dawn reported while citing a statement by the ministry on Friday.

In the statement, the finance minister termed the attacks carried out in the dark of night “cowardly”. He reportedly said, “National defence is every Pakistani’s top priority. No compromise will be made on national integrity.”

Advertisement

Aurangzeb added that no harm would be done to the country's peace and security.

Pakistan, Afghanistan conflict The remarks come amid Operation Ghazab Lil Haq, launched by Pakistan in response to “unprovoked attacks” by Afghan Taliban forces along multiple points of the Pakistan–Afghanistan border on Thursday.

Pakistan bombed major cities in Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul, on 27 February, with Islamabad's defence minister declaring the neighbours at “open war” following months of tit-for-tat clashes.