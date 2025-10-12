Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict LIVE: ‘58 Pak soldiers dead’, Afghan minister Muttaqi warns 'have other options if…'

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated after Pakistan reportedly carried out air strikes in Kabul on Thursday. It followed clashes between the two sides.

Afghanistan said Sunday it killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in overnight border operations. However, Pakistan’s army gave far lower casualty figures, saying 23 troops were killed.

Besides, the Taliban government’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, was quoted by the Associated Press as saying that Afghan forces have captured 25 Pakistani army posts, leaving 30 Pakistani soldiers wounded.

Key border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan were closed on Sunday, October 12, after fierce clashes erupted overnight following Taliban accusations that Islamabad had carried out air strikes this week, officials said.

Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict: What led to the clashes?

Afghanistan accused Pakistan of repeated violations of its territory and airspace. Earlier in the week, Afghan authorities said Pakistan bombed the capital, Kabul, and a market in the country’s east. Pakistan did not claim responsibility for the assault.

According to reports, Pakistan has previously struck locations inside Afghanistan, targeting what it alleges are militant hideouts, but these have been in remote and mountainous areas.

The two sides have also skirmished along the border in the past. Saturday night's heavy clashes underscore the deepening tensions.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict: