Pakistan-Afghanistan cross-border conflict escalates: Intense shelling forces hundreds of families to flee homes

Families residing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border are reportedly weighing the difficult decision to abandon their homes as intense shelling and explosions mark the seventh consecutive day of cross-border conflict.

The escalation between the former allies has reached its most volatile point in years, following Pakistani airstrikes on several Afghan cities last week. According to a Reuters report, this surge in violence adds further instability to a region already tense due to broader geopolitical strikes involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Kabul accused of backing terrorists Islamabad maintains that its military actions, which have occasionally targeted the Taliban government directly, are necessary to dismantle Afghan support for militants launching attacks into Pakistan.

Conversely, the Taliban has consistently denied providing any assistance to such insurgent groups.

Civilians bear the brunt Residents in Pakistan's northwest report that the skirmishes typically intensify in the evenings. This often places families directly in the line of fire at sunset — the exact time they gather to break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

Approximately 1,500 families have reportedly fled their homes to escape the heavy artillery and blasts.

"There is complete silence in the day, but the moment we sit for iftar dinner, the two sides start shelling," Farid Khan Shinwari from Landi Kotal, a town near the Torkham border crossing, told Reuters. “We open our fast in extremely difficult situations, as you never know when a shell can hit your house.”

On the Afghan side, hundreds of displaced individuals are sheltering in makeshift tents in open fields, while many others remain without any form of cover.

Fighting along the 2,600-km border has fluctuated throughout the week. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan claim to have seized territory and inflicted significant losses on the opposing side.

On Wednesday, the Afghan defence ministry claimed its forces downed a Pakistani drone and captured seven border outposts. The ministry further reported a staggering casualty count: 110 civilians killed (including 65 women and children) and 123 wounded.

While the United Nations mission has confirmed 42 deaths so far, Pakistan’s Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, has disputed these figures.

Tarar said, “Pakistan exercises great care in only targeting terrorists and support infrastructure. No civilian structures have been targeted.”

Erdogan offers to mediate truce Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered to help broker a ceasefire, communicating this intent to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as other regional mediators become preoccupied with Gulf conflicts.