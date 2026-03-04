Pakistan-Afghanistan cross-border conflict escalates: Intense shelling forces hundreds of families to flee homes

Families residing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border are reportedly weighing the difficult decision to abandon their homes as intense shelling and explosions mark the seventh consecutive day of cross-border conflict.

The escalation between the former allies has reached its most volatile point in years, following Pakistani airstrikes on several Afghan cities last week. According to a Reuters report, this surge in violence adds further instability to a region already tense due to broader geopolitical strikes involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Advertisement

Kabul accused of backing terrorists Islamabad maintains that its military actions, which have occasionally targeted the Taliban government directly, are necessary to dismantle Afghan support for militants launching attacks into Pakistan.

Also Read | US allows nonemergency staff in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Pakistan to leave

Conversely, the Taliban has consistently denied providing any assistance to such insurgent groups.

Civilians bear the brunt Residents in Pakistan's northwest report that the skirmishes typically intensify in the evenings. This often places families directly in the line of fire at sunset — the exact time they gather to break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

Approximately 1,500 families have reportedly fled their homes to escape the heavy artillery and blasts.

"There is complete silence in the day, but the moment we sit for iftar dinner, the two sides start shelling," Farid Khan Shinwari from Landi Kotal, a town near the Torkham border crossing, told Reuters. “We open our fast in extremely difficult situations, as you never know when a shell can hit your house.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Afghanistan’s Taliban calls for dialogue amid border conflict with Pakistan

On the Afghan side, hundreds of displaced individuals are sheltering in makeshift tents in open fields, while many others remain without any form of cover.

Fighting along the 2,600-km border has fluctuated throughout the week. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan claim to have seized territory and inflicted significant losses on the opposing side.

On Wednesday, the Afghan defence ministry claimed its forces downed a Pakistani drone and captured seven border outposts. The ministry further reported a staggering casualty count: 110 civilians killed (including 65 women and children) and 123 wounded.

While the United Nations mission has confirmed 42 deaths so far, Pakistan’s Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, has disputed these figures.

Tarar said, “Pakistan exercises great care in only targeting terrorists and support infrastructure. No civilian structures have been targeted.”

Advertisement

Erdogan offers to mediate truce Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered to help broker a ceasefire, communicating this intent to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as other regional mediators become preoccupied with Gulf conflicts.

Minister Tarar noted that on Saturday, Pakistan targeted "ammunition and critical equipment" at the Bagram air base north of Kabul, a site that previously served as a central US command hub during the two-decade Afghan war.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer