What is Operation 'Ghazab Lil Haq’? Pakistan’s strike that killed 100+ Taliban fighters along Afghanistan border

Pakistan on Friday launched a retaliatory operation in response to the alleged border attacks by the Afghan Taliban, saying it has killed over 130 Taliban fighters.

‘Operation Ghazab Lil Haq’, as Pakistan called it, commenced late Thursday night after the Afghan Taliban allegedly launched attacks on several border posts.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that the operation was underway, saying that the armed forces are currently delivering a strong response to aggression from the Afghan Taliban.

Providing an update on the operation, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that at least 133 Afghan Taliban operatives were killed and more than 200 were injured.

"Afghan Taliban defence targets in Kabul, Paktia, and Kandahar were targeted, with the possibility of further casualties," he said, adding that at least 27 posts of the Afghan Taliban regime were destroyed, and nine other posts were captured.

Our cup of patience has overflowed: Khawaja Asif Later, in a post on X, Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, issued a strong statement declaring the ‘open war’ against Afghanistan, stating that Islamabad has lost its patience and accusing the Taliban-led administration of harbouring militants.

"Our cup of patience has overflowed. Now it is an open war between us and you. Now it will be 'Dama Dam Mast Qalandar'. Pakistan's army did not come from across the seas. We are your neighbours; we know your ins and outs. Allahu Akbar," the Pakistani Defence Minister said

The escalation comes amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and the Taliban-led administration in Kabul over cross-border security concerns along the Durand Line, the border drawn by the British in the 19th century, which has remained a topic of dispute between the two countries.

The Ministry of National Defence of Afghanistan said that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory operations carried out along the Durand Line on Thursday.

In a press release, the ministry said the action was launched at 8:00 PM on the 9th of Ramadan, corresponding to 26 February, in response to what it described as a violation of Afghan territory by Pakistani military forces days earlier.

"A few days ago, the Pakistani military circles, with great audacity, violated Afghan territory, breached our borders, and martyred women and children here," the statement read.

"In these retaliatory operations along the Durand Line, a total of 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed, two bases and 19 posts were captured," the statement added.

In retaliation, Pakistan initiated the 'Ghazab Lil Haq' operation targeting the Afghan Taliban regime, as reported by Pakistan-based ARY News.

What is Operation 'Ghazab Lil Haq'? Pakistan's information ministry said Operation ‘Ghazab lil-Haq’ was launched. The Afghan Taliban opened unprovoked firing on multiple locations along the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram and Bajaur sectors on Thursday evening, according to The Dawn.

Pakistan said in retaliation, it carried out airstrikes targeting important Taliban military installations in major cities, including Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia, causing significant damage, including the destruction of brigade headquarters.

'Ghazab Lil Haq' is the term used by Pakistan to describe this ‘retaliation’ for alleged ‘unprovoked firing’ and aggression by Afghan forces along the Durand Line. Pakistan has accused the Afghan Taliban of harbouring militant groups.

As of now, reports citing Pakistani officials indicate over 130 Taliban fighters were killed in the airstrikes. Conversely, Afghanistan reported that its forces had killed 55 Pakistani soldiers and captured multiple outposts, including a headquarters at Anzar Sar in Khost province.

What does the term mean? The phrase ' Ghazab Lil Haq' is an Arabic expression that roughly translates to 'wrath for justice' or 'anger for the truth' in English. It carries a religious and moral undertone, implying anger expressed in defence of what is believed to be a just or righteous cause.

In militant contexts, such phrases are often used to frame an operation as a form of retaliatory justice rather than aggression.

Spokesperson of Pakistani Prime Minister Mosharraf Zaidi alleged that 133 Afghan Taliban fighters have been killed and over 200 wounded, with 27 Taliban posts destroyed and nine captured.

What’s the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan's role? Islamabad says militant violence has surged in Pakistan in recent years, much of which Pakistan blames on the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatist groups. The TTP is separate from the Afghan Taliban but shares deep ideological, social and linguistic ties with the group. The TTP emerged in 2007 in Pakistan’s tribal districts.

The Afghan Taliban has repeatedly denied allowing militants to use Afghan territory to launch attacks in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the people and armed forces of Pakistan are always ready to secure the nation's safety, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. In a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, Sharif reiterated the armed forces' commitment to safeguard the country's security and peace.

"Our forces are fully capable of crushing any aggressive ambitions," he said. "There will be no compromise on the defence of the beloved homeland and every aggression will be met with a befitting reply," he said

