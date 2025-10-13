Pakistan-Afghanistan trade halted amid escalating border tensions, several goods vehicles stranded

Trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan has halted after Islamabad shut down crossings along the 2,600-km (1,600-mile) border, leaving numerous loaded goods vehicles stranded on both sides, Reuters reported, citing a Pakistani industry representative.

Pakistani troops remained on high alert along the border with Afghanistan on Monday, following intense clashes over the weekend that resulted in dozens of casualties. The situation caught the attention of US President Donald Trump, who mentioned the possibility of providing assistance to resolve the conflict.

Several fighters were killed in border clashes that started on Saturday night, marking the deadliest conflict between the neighbours since the Taliban regained power in Kabul in 2021.

What does Pakistan claim? Clashes between the former allies broke out after Islamabad called on the Taliban to crack down on militants increasing attacks in Pakistan, claiming they are based in Afghanistan.

However, the Taliban denies the presence of Pakistani militants in Afghanistan.

The Pakistan military reported that 23 of its soldiers died in weekend clashes, while the Taliban said that nine of its fighters were killed. Both sides claimed they had inflicted greater losses on the other, but these assertions could not be independently verified.

"All entry points are closed since Saturday following unprovoked attacks by the Afghan Taliban forces," a senior Pakistani security official told Reuters.

A second security official stated there were a few incidents of small arms fire exchanges on Sunday night, but the overall situation remained calm.

Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi stated that Afghanistan does not want to engage in conflict with anyone and that neighbouring countries are content with Kabul.

"War is not a solution to problems. There is a need for dialogue. This has been our policy," Muttaqi told reporters in New Delhi.

Since border crossings for vehicles and pedestrians were closed, all Pakistani government offices on the border handling trade and administrative matters were also shut, a senior Pakistani government official told the news agency.

“Loaded vehicles, including containers and trucks, are stuck on both sides of the border,” Zia Ul Haq Sarhadi, senior vice president of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry was quoted as saying.

"Besides fresh fruit and vegetables, they are carrying imports and exports and transit trade goods and causing millions of rupees of losses to the two countries as well as traders," he said.

Notably, Pakistan primarily supplies goods and food to landlocked Afghanistan.

What did Trump say on the ongoing clashes? Trump has taken notice of the clashes and mentioned he will address the issue soon.

“I hear there's a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while flying from Washington to Israel on Sunday, as part of his efforts to resolve the Gaza conflict.

"I said, I'll have to wait till I get back. You know, I'm doing another one, because I'm good at solving wars, I'm good at making peace," Trump said.

China on Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict China, bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan in the west, expressed interest to mediate in easing tensions between them and expressed deep concern over the recent clashes.

"China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in improving and developing Pakistan-Afghanistan relations," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.

Kabul said on Sunday that it had paused its attacks following requests from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.